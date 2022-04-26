Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 42,984 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

