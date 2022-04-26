Wambolt & Associates LLC Invests $355,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

