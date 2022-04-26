Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.08. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Park City Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

