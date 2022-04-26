Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after buying an additional 253,321 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banc of California by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 266,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

