Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%.
Shares of SMBC stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SMBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.