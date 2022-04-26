Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

