Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $295.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

