Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $696.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

HLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 509,932 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 299,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

