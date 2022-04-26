$0.06 EPS Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. First Majestic Silver reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -555.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -149.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

