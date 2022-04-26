First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. First Majestic Silver reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,711,000 after buying an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 641,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,635,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -555.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.006 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

