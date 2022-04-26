Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $92.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.13.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 128.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,885 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 561.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $225,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

