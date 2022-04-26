Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 946 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after purchasing an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,943,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

IDXX stock opened at $472.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

