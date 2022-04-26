Robeco Schweiz AG Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 202,347 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 44.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 33.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

