Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Post $0.94 EPS

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.91 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 152.81%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

