SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 1,243.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLG. Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

