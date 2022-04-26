Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 988 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $253.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.35 and a 200 day moving average of $338.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.69 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

