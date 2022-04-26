Honeywell International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.43. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

