Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $9,954,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,800,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,541,000 after buying an additional 408,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

