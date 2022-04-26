Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $157.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.