Navalign LLC Takes $213,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 142,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.