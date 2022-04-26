MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 109.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 46.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $4,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.95.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $446.93 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

