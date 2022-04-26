MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 537 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Argus raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

BAC stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.