RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.01 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

