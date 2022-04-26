Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.