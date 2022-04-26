Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of MRK opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

