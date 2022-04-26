Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phoenix New Media in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

