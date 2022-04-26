Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.63%.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZWI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

