Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

NYSE:CBU opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBU. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

