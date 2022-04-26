First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

FSFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.