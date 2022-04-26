Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 349 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $107.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

