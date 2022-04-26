Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.19.

NVDA stock opened at $199.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.