Robeco Schweiz AG Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after buying an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,484,000 after acquiring an additional 292,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $200.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

