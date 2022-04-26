Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Decreased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after buying an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $99.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

