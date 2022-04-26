Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 3,838 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $209.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,091.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.28 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.37.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

