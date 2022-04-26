Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Lowered by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,329,000 after buying an additional 844,595 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,315,000 after buying an additional 499,990 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

