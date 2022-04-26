American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $65.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01.
In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.
American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.