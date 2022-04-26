American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $65.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,896,000 after purchasing an additional 592,054 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

