Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.320 EPS.

SUI opened at $189.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.78.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,637,000 after purchasing an additional 80,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

