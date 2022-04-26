SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.72-$12.09 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $359.94 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $281.45 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.71.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

