Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

ARI opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a current ratio of 71.68. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,781,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,592,000 after buying an additional 145,840 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1,694.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 195,357 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

