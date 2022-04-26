American Century Companies Inc. Has $52.22 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 31,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $52,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $259,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $1,467,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

