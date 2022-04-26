Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.69. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan G. Bense bought 10,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 78,464 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 119,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

