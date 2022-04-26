Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.060 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.06 EPS.

MEDP stock opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after buying an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

