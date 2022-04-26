Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 121,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

