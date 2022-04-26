Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.
NASDAQ BMRC opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.65.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 121,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
