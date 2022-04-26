Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

