Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.