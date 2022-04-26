Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 932 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $783,747,000 after acquiring an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $191.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.72 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.55 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

