Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.