Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 292.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $255.12 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.29 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.90.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

