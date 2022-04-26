EnLink Midstream, LLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 173.1%.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 242.31 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

