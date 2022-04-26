Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Target Price at $3.07

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

ISNPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.33) to €3.15 ($3.39) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.31) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.55) to €3.10 ($3.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.