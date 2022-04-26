Brokerages Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Target Price at $62.44

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

